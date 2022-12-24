Outlander: Season Seven; Starz Teases Romantic Drama’s 2023 Return (Watch)

Outlander is returning in the summer of 2023, and Starz has released a trailer for season seven of the romantic drama series. The sixth season of eight episodes finished airing in May. The seventh season will have 16 installments.

Starring Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, Cesar Domboy, Lauren Lyle, Caitlin O’Ryan, Paul Gorman, Mark Lewis Jones, Jessica Reynolds, Alexander Vlahos, Sarah Collier, Hugh Ross, Chris Larkin, Andrew & Matthew Adair, Antony Byrne, Euan Bennet, New Dennehy, Kyle Rees, Robin Scott, Robin Laing, Glen Gould, Simon R. Baker, Joanne Thompson, Caleb Reynolds, Braeden Clarke, Morgan Holstrom, David Berry, and Maria Doyle Kennedy, the series follows a British Army nurse from 1945 who travels back in time and falls in love with a Highlander in 1743.

Starz revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

As an early holiday treat, STARZ is thrilled to release the first look teaser trailer and art for the upcoming seventh season of “Outlander,” and confirms that Droughtlander will come to an end in Summer 2023. STARZ recently announced several returning characters and new additions to the “Outlander” family, including Charles Vandervaart as “William Ransom,” Izzy Meikle-Small as “Rachel Hunter” and Joey Phillips as “Denzell Hunter,” as well as returning fan-favorites Caitríona Balfe “Claire Fraser,” Sam Heughan “Jamie Fraser,” Sophie Skelton “Brianna MacKenzie,” Richard Rankin “Roger MacKenzie,” John Bell “Young Ian,” David Berry “Lord John Grey,” Caitlin O’Ryan “Lizzie Beardsley” and Paul Gorman “Josiah” and “Keziah Beardsley.” The “Outlander” television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The “Outlander” television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale. Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan executive produce. “Outlander” is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.”

Check out the trailer and key art for Outlander season seven below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this drama to Starz in 2023?