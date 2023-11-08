Reacher: Season Two; Prime Video Releases Trailer and Premiere Date for Action Series (Watch)

Reacher has a premiere date for its second season. Prime Video announced that the series will return with its eight-episode season in December.

Starring Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Shaun Sipos, Serinda Swan, and Ferdinand Kingsley, the series is inspired by the Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child. Season two is based on Bad Luck and Trouble, and it will follow Reacher as he looks for revenge after the members of his former military unit start showing up dead.

Prime Video revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“The massive hit is back and bigger than ever! Today, Prime Video released the official trailer for Reacher Season Two and announced the adrenaline-fueled series will return on December 15. After the overwhelming response to the debut season, the new installment ups the ante with even higher stakes and action. The eight-episode season will roll out weekly, with the first three episodes premiering on December 15, and subsequent episodes dropping every Friday through January 19, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Reacher has commanded a Jack Reacher-sized global audience, quickly becoming one of the top five most watched original seasons ever in the U.S. and globally on Prime Video during its inaugural run. Fans can catch up on the first season, streaming now on Prime Video. Reacher Season Two begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one. Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos). Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that brings about questions of who has betrayed them – and who will die next. Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators. This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard. Based on Bad Luck and Trouble, the 11th book in Lee Child’s global best-selling series, Reacher Season Two stars Alan Ritchson in the title role of Jack Reacher, with Maria Sten, Serinda Swan, and Shaun Sipos as key members of the 110th MP Special Investigations Unit. Rounding out the cast are Ferdinand Kingsley as A.M., a mercenary that homeland security refers to as a “ghost;” Robert Patrick as Shane Langston, head of security for a private defense contractor with a questionable track record; and Domenick Lombardozzi as tough NYPD detective Guy Russo. Reacher is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios. Based on the novels by Lee Child, who serves as an executive producer, the series is written for television by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora (Scorpion, Prison Break), who also executive produces and serves as showrunner. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance.”

The trailer for Reacher season two is below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this series? Do you plan to watch Reacher season two on Prime Video next month?