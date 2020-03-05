Syfy TV Show Ratings (updated 3/05/20)

When it comes to scripted TV shows, Syfy has had both hits and flops. Which of the current series will be cancelled or renewed for another season?
There’s lots of data that Syfy execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are the major ingredient.
Scripted Syfy Network shows listed: 12 Monkeys, Aftermath, Bitten, Blood Drive, Channel Zero, Childhood’s End, Continuum, Dark Matter, Deadly Class, Defiance, Dominion, The Expanse, Ghost Wars, Happy!, Haven, Helix, Hunters, Incorporated, Killjoys, Krypton, Lost Girl, The Magicians, Nightflyers, Olympus, Superstition, Van Helsing, Wynonna Earp, and Z Nation.
Last updated: Most recent ratings added for The Magicians.
Note: If you're not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page.
A couple of notes about these charts:
These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released (usually a day or so after the broadcasts). The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.
The demo numbers, which are typically most important to the broadcast networks, aren’t quite as vital to cable channels because their audiences are usually much smaller. Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking.
If you want increased ratings on the SyFy channel…re-run Eureka
wow id rather watch the home shopping network its more entertaining than syfy network.they need to fire all their management for making terrible decisions like cancelling DEFIANCE DARK MATTER DEADLY CLASS KILLJOYS KRYPTON FARSCAPE LEXX.and keeping subpar done to death concept shows wynonna earp and van helsing.i really wish another sci-fi network would appear and put syfy out of its misery.oh and so everyone knows the only way ratings are calculated is by having a neilsen box in your house.it doesnt matter if you watch your shows live or dvr them it doesnt count towards ratings unless you have that… Read more »
SyFy just cancelled Krypton.
Why is the dem only 18-49 I’m 55 I love Z-Nation,Deadly Class,Nightflyers,Ghost wars and Superstition. My age group accounts for much of consumer spending, don’t get it. Germany is producing a lot of mind blowing sci-fi shows on Netflix. So tired of remakes, reboots and uninventive American TV. Either networks think we’re morons or there are no writers available.
sooo how’s that decision to axe the expanse and dark matter doing? is the guy that made that decision still there? wow
Exactly! I think canceling those two shows WAS the last straw for most people. Every Syfy show since then has nosedived in ratings. It was the reason why I decided to stopped watching Syfy, although I did watch Nightflyers on demand, but of course it too was canceled. So I’m just done now with the channel.
I believe SyFy has missed the opportunity to develop long tail profits. Korean K-Pop music as a model, earning $5 for every $1 spent. SyFy can pick great shows, and not only profit from the first broadcasts, but also develop the fan base through youtube and social media. Just watching one recent gamer video that was put together in 1 day, Earning over $15,000 in the first two days on youtube ! Add in related links for marketing additional sales of streaming, itunes, blueray, DVD, and you expand your profit base even more. SocialBlade clearly demonstrates thousands of people posting… Read more »
SyFy is on crack, they canceled a lot of shows that were doing better than what is on right now
The SyFy channel needs to get back to it’s roots of horror and science fiction. Too many shows that are way off target. I happened to like Channel Zero. It had that Stephen King feel to it. But, of course, anything worth watching is always cancelled.
Channel Zero has been cancelled. Syfy now has only 5 shows left (plus one ending and one pending renewal). Good luck to Deadly Class….
Why did you cancel Z Nation? So many of us love the show.
Why? Because the ratings went into the Toilet by season 5. Check the ratings for each season and watch the horrendous decline. Where did the viewers go?
Yes, BUT, compared to their (SciFi) other shows, it WASN’T in “the toilet.”
why did the powers that be put someone in charge of SYFY that obviously hates science fiction?
Hate it? Check the disgusting ratings for Wynonna Earp since season one and ask yourself how a show with ratings this disgusting keeps getting renewed? What you really want to say is that ratings for SYFY shows shouldn’t matter, and you are wrong.
Yes I don’t understand why Faceoff was cancelled! I love that show…it wasn’t even listed
Any positive updates on SyFy’s decision to inexplicably cancel FaceOff? Still canceled? If so, I hope they will give someone else the opportunity to bring it back and love and nurture it as it deserves. #ItsaboutTheArt #ItsAboutTheArtists
Any changes in the decision to (inexplicably) cancel Face Off?
Where are the ratings for faceoff???