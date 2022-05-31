TextMeWhenYouGetHome, Sleeping with a Killer: Lifetime Previews New True Crime Series

Two new true crime shows are coming to Lifetime next week. Viewers can watch #TextMeWhenYouGet Home and Sleeping with a Killer starting June 6th. #TextMeWhenYouGet Home looks at the lack of safety women can feel while in public alone. Deborah Rayne narrates Sleeping with a Killer, a show that revolves around cases where jealousy has had deadly consequences.

Lifetime revealed more about both shows in a press release.

“#TextMeWhenYouGetHome became a viral, worldwide movement following the 2021 death of Sarah Everard in the UK. The hashtag sparked global awareness, anger and a conversation around the vulnerability and lack of safety women feel while in public alone. In this gripping, true-crime docuseries, each episode follows the case of an innocent woman who has been abducted, harmed or even murdered by someone on what was an otherwise average day in her life. These stories are told through emotional interviews; accompanied by stylistic recreations, actual texts, phone records and other digital breadcrumbs that authorities used to solve the case. Unfolding as a whodunnit, all suspects are explored until the actual perpetrator is caught. In several episodes, survivors of these harrowing sagas will be revealed to tell their story, in their own words. #TextMeWhenYouGetHome is produced by AMS Pictures with Andy Streitfeld serving as Executive Producer, Brad Osborne as Creative Director and Kim Clemons as Showrunner. Amy Winter and Nicole Vogel executive produce for Lifetime. Sleeping with a Killer examines real-life cases where jealousy pushes individuals to do the unthinkable. The docuseries, narrated by Deborah Rayne (Chicago P.D.), focuses on ordinary people who have tragic endings at the hands of husbands, wives, former friends, and lovers. The 26-episode UK series (formerly known as Green Eyed Killers) is a dramatic look at the events that led up to these life-changing moments and the setbacks that often occur in the cases until final justice can be served. Sleeping with a Killer is produced by Peninsula Television and distributed by Orange Smarty for Lifetime with David Harvey, Dan Korn and Di Carter serving as executive producers.”

Check out previews for both shows below.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out #TextMeWhenYouGet Home or Sleeping with a Killer on Lifetime?