The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: AMC Releases Poster and Trailer (Watch)

The latest Walking Dead spin-off, The Ones Who Live, arrives on AMC next month, and viewers are getting another look at the return of Rick Grimes. The network has released another trailer and poster teasing the upcoming series.

Starring Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Pollyanna McIntosh, Terry O’Quinn, Matt Jeffries, and Lesley-Ann Brandt, the series will reunite Rick Grimes and Michonne. Grimes was believed to be killed during season nine of the original series.

AMC revealed more about the series in a press release.

“AMC Networks today unveiled the key art and second new trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, premiering Sunday, February 25, 2024 on AMC and AMC+. Stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira return as the beloved TWD characters “Rick Grimes” and “Michonne” in the highly anticipated next series in the Walking Dead Universe. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? The series also stars Pollyanna McIntosh, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Terry O’Quinn, Matthew August Jeffers, Craig Tate and Andrew Bachelor, among others. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is executive produced by Showrunner Scott M. Gimple, Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth, Brian Bockrath and Greg Nicotero.”

The new trailer and poster for the upcoming series are below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Rick Grimes and Michonne on AMC?