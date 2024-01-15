Tokyo Vice: Season Two; Max Crime Drama Series Gets Premiere Date (Watch)

Tokyo Vice has a season two premiere date. The Max crime drama will return for its second season next month.

Starring Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe, Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Show Kasamatsu, Ayumi Ito, and new series regulars Yosuke Kubozuka and Miki Maya, the series follows the first-hand account of the Tokyo crime scene by American journalist Jake Adelstein.

Season two of the Max series was filmed in Tokyo and will take viewers even deeper inside the criminal underground.

The ten-episode second season will arrive on February 8th with the first two episodes. The trailer for Tokyo Vice season two is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Max series? Do you plan to watch season two?