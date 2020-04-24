Will & Grace: EPs on NBC Series’ Unanswered Questions, Could the Sitcom Return Again?

Will & Grace is done for a second time, but some questions were left unanswered. Fans still don’t know the father of Grace’s baby is or who Karen’s husband is, and there are reasons for that, according to the executive producers of the series.

Max Mutchnick said the following about the identity of the baby daddy, per Deadline:

“It’s not one of those guys that you met [earlier in the season]. There’s a backstory that we’re not going to share. Something else happened. It wasn’t an immaculate conception but she did leave out one person she was with in Europe and that’s who the father is. There was a scheduling issue that made it impossible to happen. The father of the child exists. We had decided creatively that a past lover of hers was the father and she saw him in Europe.”

As for Karen’s husband, the men agreed they wanted someone epic, if he ever appeared on-screen, but that never happened. Mutchnick said the following about the Stan character on the NBC comedy:

“There was a high-ranking writer on the staff who very much wanted Stan to make an appearance the finale. Speaking for myself, I never wanted to do it unless it was Marlon Brando or Robert Redford, a spectacular person that played Stan. I don’t think there was ever a way to pull it off and why blow it at the end. I’m really glad we never did it.”

As for the future, will fans ever see Will & Grace on-screen again? No. Mutchnick revealed this is truly the end of comedy. He said the following:

“We’re not coming back. There’s no version of us coming back. David and I don’t want to do it anymore. We own these characters and love them, we’ve shared them and the four actors that play them certainly have a piece of the DNA of these characters in them and the network would ultimately be the ones to decide, but if David and I were given the authority to make the choice, I think it’s time that this story is over. We’ve told every story that we can tell for these characters.”

What do you think? Were you happy with the end of Will & Grace the second time around?