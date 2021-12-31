Antiques Roadshow: Season 26 Premieres Next Week on PBS (Watch)

Antiques Roadshow is helping PBS kick off its 2022 programming. The series returns with its 26th season of 25 episodes on January 3rd. The venerable program, which launched in the U.S. in 1997, features owners of antiques from across the country who bring their potentially valuable items to be appraised by experts.

PBS revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“From a “ROADSHOW first” to an instant-classic guest reaction, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is back on the road again when PBS’s most-watched ongoing series premieres an all-new season on Monday, January 3 at 8/7C PM.

The 19-time Emmy Award® nominated series resumed on-location filming in August 2021 with visits to Wadsworth Mansion in Middletown, CT; Hempstead House at Sands Point Preserve in Sands Point, NY; Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, NH; Grounds For Sculpture in Hamilton, NJ and Colonial Williamsburg in Williamsburg, VA.

“Last season was filled with fan favorites and celebrity surprises, but there is nothing like traveling our country discovering the stories behind attic finds, flea market bargains and family heirlooms,” said ROADSHOW executive producer Marsha Bemko. “We’ve got a season full of the quintessential ROADSHOW moments that we all miss and crave!”

Among the many discoveries this season, fans will see:

– ROADSHOW makes history in Middletown, CT, when we appraise a classic car for the first time ever—due to its Paul Newman-signed dashboard!

Wadsworth Mansion, Hours 1, 2 & 3 premiere Jan 3, 10 & 17

– In Sands Point, NY, a 1926 illustration once featured on the cover of The Saturday Evening Post is revealed to be the highest-valued find of the season with a $400,000 appraisal.

Sands Point Preserve, Hours 1, 2 & 3 premiere Jan 24, 31 & Feb 7

– An unsigned light fixture found in Bretton Woods, NH, rescued after years being stored in a chicken coop, is identified at ROADSHOW as a custom-made Louis Comfort Tiffany treasure!

Omni Mount Washington Resort, Hours 1, 2 & 3 premiere Feb 14, 21 & Mar 21

– A $30 yard sale find in Hamilton, NJ, that was hanging in the guest’s studio for years is revealed to be a $100,000 sculpture by a major contemporary artist.

Grounds For Sculpture, Hours 1, 2 & 3 premiere Mar 28 & Apr 18, 25

– In Williamsburg, VA, a watch that belonged to a World War II flight instructor for the Tuskegee Airmen—the first African American military aviators in the United States Armed Forces—is said to possibly be the only one left in the world with all related documentation.

Colonial Williamsburg, Hours 1, 2 & 3 premiere May 2, 9 & 16

This exciting 25-episode season also includes a new slate of Vintage ROADSHOW hours and three themed special episodes.”