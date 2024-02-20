Bob ♥ Abishola: Season Six? Co-Creator of Cancelled CBS Sitcom Hoping It Will Be Saved

Bob ♥ Abishola is currently airing its fifth and final season on CBS, but one of the series creators is hoping another outlet will come in and save the series.

Starring Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku, the series follows couple Bob and Abishola. CBS renewed the series for its fifth season in January 2023, but it was revealed in November that the season would end the series.

Series co-creator and executive producer Gina Yashere spoke about ending the series at the TCA’s. She said the following, per The Wrap:

“I’m leaving that to Chuck [Lorre] because he’s the boss. But we’re hoping. There’s nothing that can stop someone else picking up the show and continuing the legacy, and I’m all for it. I’ll be here ready with my laptop, ready to take the show to whoever wants it next. Netflix, where are ya? Some shows they end, they go into hiatus, and they don’t know whether they’re coming back or not. So you see shows that end, and you don’t get the same amount of satisfaction because they didn’t know. We can tie up some loose ends, continue stories and do some stuff that we might have pushed back to the following season. Our show is successful, it’s one of the top comedies on television. So for me, personally, I was like, I don’t get it. We’ve still got so many stories to tell. There’s still this huge appetite for what we do, and our audience is building.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this CBS comedy? Do you want to see the series saved?