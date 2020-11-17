Vulture Watch

Has Bob truly won Abishola’s heart? Has the Bob ♥ Abishola TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Bob ♥ Abishola, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, and Anthony Okungbowa. Bob (Gardell) owns a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse named Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Bob ♥ Abishola averages a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.22 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 7% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership. Find out how Bob ♥ Abishola stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 18, 2020, Bob ♥ Abishola has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Bob ♥ Abishola for season three? Last year, this comedy was the network’s highest-rated new scripted series. CBS needs successful new comedies and this one is executive produced by Chuck Lorre who co-created and executive produces other successful CBS comedies. I have no doubt that Bob ♥ Abishola will be renewed. so I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Bob ♥ Abishola cancellation or renewal news.



