Cursed: Netflix Sets Premiere for Reimagined Arthurian Legend Series (Video)

by Jessica Pena,

Cursed TV show on Netflix: (cancelled or renewed?)

Who can pull the sword from the stone? Netflix just teased the premiere of their new TV show, Cursed.

The drama series is “a reimagining of the Arthurian legend told from the perspective of Nimue (Katherine Langford),” aka the Lady of the Lake. The cast also includes Daniel Sharman, Devon Terrell, and Gustaf Skarsgård.

Cursed debuts on Netflix on July 17th. Take a sneak peek and read more info below:

What do you think? Are you a fan of Arthurian legend? Will you check out Cursed?
 


