Cursed: Netflix Sets Premiere for Reimagined Arthurian Legend Series (Video)

Who can pull the sword from the stone? Netflix just teased the premiere of their new TV show, Cursed.

The drama series is “a reimagining of the Arthurian legend told from the perspective of Nimue (Katherine Langford),” aka the Lady of the Lake. The cast also includes Daniel Sharman, Devon Terrell, and Gustaf Skarsgård.

Cursed debuts on Netflix on July 17th. Take a sneak peek and read more info below:

Katherine Langford, Daniel Sharman, Devon Terrell, and Gustaf Skarsgård star in #Cursed, a new series that reimagines the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of a young woman who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/sUqxkkZ2eZ — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 7, 2020

What do you think? Are you a fan of Arthurian legend? Will you check out Cursed?

