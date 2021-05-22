Danger Force, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan: Nickelodeon Sets Series’ Returns (Watch)

Nickelodeon is setting up its line-up, and it has announced return dates for Danger Force and Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan. Trailers for the return of both shows have been released.

Nickelodeon revealed more about the return of their shows in a press release.

“Nickelodeon’s hit live-action comedy series Danger Force and Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan return this June with new back-to-back episodes on Saturday nights. Danger Force, TV’s number-one live-action kids’ show (Kids 6-11), will air new episodes beginning Saturday, June 12, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT), followed by the season two premiere of Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan at 8:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

In this new episode of Danger Force, “Captain Man Strikes Out,” Captain Man (Cooper Barnes) goes on strike because he refuses to pay for art that he destroyed on a mission, forcing the Vice-Mayor to hire a new hero to defend Swellview: Monsieur Man.

Danger Force follows the students of Swellview Academy for the Gifted (SW.A.G. for short), a school conceived by Captain Man and brought to life by Schwoz (Michael D. Cohen), as they continue to learn to harness their frequently troublesome and sometimes uncontrollable superpowers while fighting crime. Chapa (Havan Flores), Miles (Terrence Little Gardenhigh), Mika (Dana Heath) and Bose (Luca Luhan) must keep their real identities a secret from both from their families and the villains who are out to destroy them.

In the season two premiere episode of Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, Dylan (Dylan Gilmer) gets ready to return to Chicago with his mother when a change in the plan causes him to question their relationship and prompts the Wilson family to help him through this latest crisis.

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan follows hip-hop mogul-in-training Dylan as he continues his pursuit of stardom, while getting his family into hilarious hijinks along the way. Accompanying Dylan in his quest for music greatness are his uncle Myles (Carl Anthony Payne II), aunt Yasmine (Mieko Hillman), grandmother Viola (Aloma Lesley Wright), cousins Rebecca (Celina Smith) and Charlie (Hero Hunter), and Rebecca’s best friend Bethany (Jet Miller).

Danger Force is developed and executive produced by Christopher J. Nowak (Henry Danger, Sam & Cat) and was created by Dan Schneider & Dana Olsen. Cooper Barnes serves as executive producer and Jace Norman (Henry Danger) serves as producer.

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan is executive produced and created by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed serves as executive producer, with Will Areu and Mark E. Swinton serving as producers.”