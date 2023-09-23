Doom Patrol: Season Four; Max Releases Trailer, Photos, and Premiere Date for Final Episodes (Watch)

Doom Patrol fans now know when the DC Universe series will return with its final episodes. Max announced that the series will return in October with the release of a new trailer and photos.

Starring Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Joivan Wade, Skye Roberts, and Michelle Gomez, Doom Patrol follows a group of misfit superheroes as they try to save the world. Season four had the group traveling to the future.

When Max announced the fourth season would be the last for the series, fans began to worry that the final episodes would not air. James Gunn promised fans over the summer that they will see the rest of season four.

Max revealed more about the plot of Doom Patrol season four in a press release.

“In the series’ gripping final episodes, the Doom Patrol meet old friends and foes as they race to defeat Immortus and get back their longevities. Battling between saving the world and each other, the Doom Patrol are forced to face their deepest fears and decide if they are ready to let go of the past in order to take their future into their own hands… and away from the zombie butts.”

The series returns on October 12th, with the series finale airing on November 9th. The trailer and photos for the second half of season four of Doom Patrol are below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see this DC universe end?