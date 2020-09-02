Emily in Paris: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Lily Collins Series (Video)

Emily in Paris has a premiere date. The romantic comedy series, which stars Lily Collins, is headed to Netflix in October and a new trailer has been released. The cast also includes Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery.

The TV show revolves around Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago who unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company. She is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

Netflix revealed the premiere date with a trailer:

“Love. Beauty. Passion. Emily – Just a few of the things you’ll find in Paris this fall. Emily in Paris, a new series from creator of Sex and the City, Darren Star, premieres October 2. Only on Netflix.”

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Emily in Paris on Netflix?