Fear the Walking Dead: Season Eight; Major Time Jump Coming in Final Season of AMC Series (Watch)

Fear the Walking Dead is returning for an eighth and final season to AMC. Viewers will see a seven-year time jump when the season returns on May 14th.

Starring Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Colby Hollman, Jenna Elfman, Keith Carradine, and Rubén Blades, the spin-off of The Walking Dead follows the survivors in Los Angeles.

Ian Goldberg said the following about the upcoming season of Fear the Walking Dead, per Deadline:

“We’re going to see a lot of life inside of PADRE, which we’ve been teasing since season 7. We really wanted to lean into what life looks like inside this place we’ve heard so much about. We’re going to do it in a conceptual way [by] jumping ahead seven years. So when we find our characters, a lot of time has passed, and we see how they’ve navigated their new realities. It’s a whole new ball game. It doesn’t get any easier for them.”

AMC revealed the following about the season ahead:

“Fear the Walking Dead’s eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7, when Morgan’s (Lennie James) and Madison’s (Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE’s cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo.”

Check out more photos and the trailer for Fear the Walking Dead season eight below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see this series end?