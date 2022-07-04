Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown: Spin-Off to Follow World of Flavor Series on National Geographic

Gordon Ramsay has a new series coming to National Geographic. Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown is joining World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason on the cable network. Both shows will arrive on July 25th.

Deadline revealed the following about the new Ramsay National Geographic Channel series:

“In Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown, Gordon faces off against UK star chefs Paul Ainsworth and Matt Waldron, who got their starts in Ramsay kitchens before opening their own restaurants. With Paul and Matt working on their home turf, Gordon has to dig deep in the final cooks to prevent his students from becoming the masters. While in Costa Rica, Gordon faces his biggest challenge yet: going head-to-head with his daughter Tilly, the multi-BAFTA Award-nominated CBBC cooking show star and cookbook author, in an epic culinary showdown in the series finale.”

As for World of Flavor, the series follows Cason as he “embarks on an epic journey to seek out the most mouthwatering dishes cooked over an open flame.”

