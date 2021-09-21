Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19: ABC Teases Season Premiere Crossover (Watch)

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 still have a week to wait before the shows’ return, but ABC has released a new teaser for the big crossover premiere event set for September 30th.

Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary, Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli, Richard Flood, and Anthony Hill star in the medical drama while Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, and Stefania Spampinato star in Station 19.

ABC released details for the premieres of both shows below.

“Phoenix from the Flame” – Relationships are challenged at Station 19 following Sullivan’s actions at Maya and Carina’s wedding, putting his marriage with Andy to the test. Dean comes to terms with his feelings for Vic, while Travis rekindles an old flame. The annual Phoenix Festival brings out some reckless behavior in some of Seattle’s citizens, challenging the teams at Station 19 and Grey Sloan Memorial in the season premiere of Station 19, THURSDAY, SEPT. 30 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. “Here Comes the Sun” – As the city of Seattle revels at the Phoenix Fair celebrating the city’s rebirth post-COVID, the Grey Sloan doctors treat a patient who encounters illegal fireworks. Meanwhile, Bailey has her sights set on hiring new doctors, but she’s having trouble finding viable options. Owen and Teddy attempt to take the next step in their engagement, and Meredith has a surprising opportunity when she meets a dynamic doctor from her mother’s past on the season premiere of Grey’s Anatomy, airing THURSDAY, SEPT. 30 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC.”

Check out the preview for the crossover event below.

