Grown-ish: Season Six; Final Season of Freeform Series Resumes Next Month (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

Grown-ish TV show on Freeform: (canceled or renewed?)

(Freeform/Raymond Liu)

Grown-ish fans know when the final season of the drama will return. The second half of season six will return in March. Freeform has released a new video and poster teasing the series’ return.

Starring Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, Daniella Perkins, Justine Skye, Tara Raani, and Yara Shahidi, the series is a spin-off of ABC comedy Black-ish, and it has followed Zoey and Andre Jr. through college.

Freeform shared the following details about the season 6B premiere:

March 27 (10:00-10:30 p.m. EDT) – Episode #6010 – “Hussle & Motivate” – Spring Season Premiere

Andre and Annika struggle to navigate their breakup. Andre attempts to bury himself in work, causing distance between him and his crew. Doug learns a surprising fact about Sloane, while Aaron questions his future with Edie.”

The video and new poster for the return of Grown-ish are below.

 

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Freeform series? Are you sad to see it end?


