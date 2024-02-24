Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Nickelodeon Announces Sequel Series, Cast Revealed

Get ready for more adventures with Cosmo and Wanda. Nickelodeon has ordered a new animated sequel series titled Fairly Oddparents: A New Wish. Twenty episodes have been ordered for the series, following the pair as they look after a new charge.

The original series aired for 172 episodes on Nickelodeon. A live-action sequel series also aired on Paramount+ in 2022. Ashleigh Crystal Hairston will be featured in the voice of their new charge, Hazel, and Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris are reprising their roles as Cosmo and Wanda.

Nickelodeon revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“A new world brings big adventures, as Cosmo and Wanda return in Nickelodeon’s original animated series, Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, coming this spring to Nickelodeon in the U.S. A reimagining of the Emmy Award-winning series The Fairly OddParents, this series extends the fairy universe to a modern generation while still honoring the humor and creativity loyal fans grew up watching. The 20-episode series follows beloved characters Cosmo and Wanda as they meet their latest spunky godchild, Hazel Wells. Together, the trio embarks on unimaginable adventures through Dimmadelphia, where anything is possible with a little bit of magic. Fairly OddParents: A New Wish will also be available internationally on Netflix later this year. Fairly OddParents: A New Wish stars Ashleigh Crystal Hairston (Tiny Toons Looniversity, Craig of the Creek) as the voice of Hazel, an adventurous 10-year-old with unique interests and an even wilder imagination. Susanne Blakeslee (The Loud House, Amphibia) as the voice of Wanda and Daran Norris (The Loud House, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder) the voice of Cosmo reprise their roles as the lovable, recently retired fairy couple ready to take on any challenge. Despite hanging up their crowns after a 10,000-year vacation across space and time, Cosmo and Wanda are out of retirement and back to listening to their magical instincts…no matter how rusty they might be! In Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, ten-year-old Hazel Wells has just moved to the big city of Dimmadelphia because of her dad’s new job. On top of being in an unfamiliar environment, it’s the first time she’s been without her brother, Antony, who’s just left for college, leaving her lonely and unsure of herself. All that changes when the pink-and-green-haired neighbors next door reveal that they are no ordinary neighbors…they’re Cosmo and Wanda, fairy godparents! And they’re coming out of retirement to make all of Hazel’s wishes come true. Fairly OddParents: A New Wish is produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank. The series is co-executive produced by David Stone (Teen Titans Go!), Lindsay Katai (Infinity Train), Ashleigh Crystal Hairston (Tiny Toons Looniversity, Craig of the Creek), and Daniel Abramovici (The Peanuts Movie). Fred Seibert (Adventure Time) and Butch Hartman (Fairly OddParents, Danny Phantom) also serve as Executive Producers. Production is overseen by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, Animation for Big Kids, Nickelodeon, and Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series, Animation, Nickelodeon. The series is overseen by Executive in Charge, Neil Wade. Nickelodeon’s beloved animated The Fairly OddParents series, which ran from 2001-2017 with 172 episodes, followed the magical adventures of 10-year-old Timmy Turner and his well-meaning fairy godparents who grant him wishes. During its run, The Fairly OddParents became one of Nickelodeon’s most beloved properties from both fans and critics alike, having won and been nominated for dozens of awards. The Fairly OddParents was created by Butch Hartman.”

The premiere date for the new animated series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Fairly Oddparents? Will you be watching this new sequel series?