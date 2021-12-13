Halo: Paramount+ Releases Trailer and Poster for Drama Series Based on Xbox Franchise (Watch)

Halo is coming to Paramount+ and the streaming service has released a new trailer and poster for the sci-fi drama which is based on the popular Xbox video game franchise. Starring Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Charlie Murphy, Jen Taylor, Shabana Azmi, Bokeem Woodbine, Kate Kennedy, Natasha Culzac, and Bentley Calu, the series arrives at some point in early 2022.

Paramount+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“During Xbox(R)’s 20th-anniversary celebration today, Paramount+ revealed the first teaser for the service’s highly anticipated upcoming original series, HALO, based on the iconic Xbox franchise. HALO will launch on Paramount+ in the U.S. and in all international markets where the streaming service will be available in 2022. In its adaptation for Paramount+, HALO will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001 with the launch of Xbox(R)’s first Halo game. Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, HALO the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. The series stars Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as the Master Chief, Spartan-117, Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super-soldiers, and Jen Taylor (Halo Game Series, RWBY) as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race. Additional stars include Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful). Halo reinvented how people think about video games and has grown into a global entertainment phenomenon, having sold more than 82 million copies worldwide and grossing more than $6 billion in lifetime total sales revenue.”

Check out the preview for Halo season one below.

What do you think? Are you excited to check out Halo on Paramount+?