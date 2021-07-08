Heartland: Season 14 Premieres Tonight on UPtv Channel (Video)

The long-running Heartland TV series is returning with “new” episodes on U.S. television. The long-awaited 14th season debuts tonight, July 8th, on the UPtv cable channel. There will be 10 weekly episodes.

The Heartland series is based on the bestselling series of books by Lauren Brooke and the cast includes Amber Marshall, Michelle Morgan, Shaun Johnston, Alisha Newton, Chris Potter, Graham Wardle, Kerry James, Nathaniel Arcand, and Jessica Steen. It’s a multi-generational saga that’s set on the Heartland ranch in the rolling foothills of Alberta, Canada. It follows Amy Fleming (Marshall), her older sister Lou (Morgan), and their Grandfather Jack (Johnston). Together, they confront the challenges of running the ranch that has been in their family for generations.

Season 14 of Heartland finds horses healing Amy as much as Amy heals horses. While Amy struggles with a life-changing challenge, the entire town of Hudson will have to deal with an unexpected disaster that threatens to derail Lou’s first term as mayor. But, the family will pull through together and be stronger as a result. Family is courage, and times change.

The Heartland series originates on CBC in Canada and the 14th season of 10 episodes aired from January until March on the channel. The drama’s already been renewed for a 15th season in Canada.

In the States, Netflix also streams the Heartland series but typically releases the newest season much later. Seasons 12 and 13 came to Netflix in February 2021 so it seems likely that season 14 won’t arrive until 2022.

status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here. Check out ourto track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows