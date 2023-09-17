Hell’s Kitchen: Season 22 Contestants Revealed for American Dream Episodes on FOX (Watch)

Hell’s Kitchen is returning soon with season 22! FOX has announced the contestants set to appear in the Gordon Ramsey series. This season’s theme is Americana and the American Dream. Two teams will battle it out with the men against the women this time around. Hell’s Kitchen returns on September 28th.
FOX revealed the contestants in a press release. Check them out below.
“THIS SEASON FEATURES AMERICANA-THEMED CHALLENGES, ICONIC CELEBRITY GUESTS AND NERVE-RACKING DRAMA!
MEET THE CONTENDERS FROM HELL’S KITCHEN: THE AMERICAN DREAM
BLUE TEAM “Men” RED TEAM “Women”
BRADLEY
Hometown: Miami, FL
Currently Resides: Miami, FL
Occupation: Caterer
ASHLEY
Hometown: Bowie, MD
Currently Resides: Bowie, MD
Occupation: Private Chef and Caterer
DAHMERE
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
Currently Resides: Philadelphia, PA
Occupation: Chef
CARMEN
Hometown: Miami, FL
Currently Resides: Miami, FL
Occupation: Chef Tournant
DEVON
Hometown: Roanoke, VA
Currently Resides: Louisville, KY
Occupation: Executive Chef
CLAUDIA
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Currently Resides: Atlanta, GA
Occupation: Private Chef
JASON
Hometown: Milaca, MN
Currently Resides: Chicago, IL
Occupation: Executive Chef
DONYA
Hometown: Long Island, NY
Currently Resides: Long Island, NY
Occupation: Caterer
JERMAINE
Hometown: Queens, NY
Currently Resides: Capital Region, NY
Occupation: Private Chef
LEIGH
Hometown: Alexandra, VA
Currently Resides: Cameron, NC
Occupation: Private Chef
JOHNATHAN
Hometown: Huntington Beach, CA
Currently Resides: Huntington Beach, CA
Occupation: Sous Chef
MELISSA
Hometown: East Saint Louis, IL
Currently Resides: Atlanta, GA
Occupation: Private Chef
MATTIAS
Hometown: San Diego, CA
Currently Resides: Pittsburgh, PA
Occupation: Chef
RANEISHA
Hometown: Foxworth, MS
Currently Resides: Columbia, MS
Occupation: Executive Private Chef
RYAN
Hometown: Cork City, Ireland
Currently Resides: Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Occupation: Chef
SAMMI
Hometown: Columbus, OH
Currently Resides: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Chef and Creative Director
TAD
Hometown: Houston, TX
Currently Resides: Chicago, IL
Occupation: Chef
SANDRA
Hometown: Elmwood Park, NJ
Currently Resides: Nashville, TN
Occupation: Lead Catering Chef
GET READY TO WATCH THE RED AND BLUE TEAMS BATTLING IT OUT!
Don’t Miss the Season 22 Premiere of HELL’S KITCHEN: THE AMERICAN DREAM Airing Thursday Sept. 28 at 8/7c on FOX!”
The preview for Hell’s Kitchen season 22 is below.
What do you think? Are you excited to see this show back on FOX?