Hell’s Kitchen: Season 22 Contestants Revealed for American Dream Episodes on FOX (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

Hell's Kitchen TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

Hell’s Kitchen is returning soon with season 22! FOX has announced the contestants set to appear in the Gordon Ramsey series. This season’s theme is Americana and the American Dream. Two teams will battle it out with the men against the women this time around. Hell’s Kitchen returns on September 28th.

FOX revealed the contestants in a press release. Check them out below.

“THIS SEASON FEATURES AMERICANA-THEMED CHALLENGES, ICONIC CELEBRITY GUESTS AND NERVE-RACKING DRAMA!

MEET THE CONTENDERS FROM HELL’S KITCHEN: THE AMERICAN DREAM

BLUE TEAM “Men” RED TEAM “Women”

BRADLEY
Hometown: Miami, FL
Currently Resides: Miami, FL
Occupation: Caterer

ASHLEY
Hometown: Bowie, MD
Currently Resides: Bowie, MD
Occupation: Private Chef and Caterer

DAHMERE
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
Currently Resides: Philadelphia, PA
Occupation: Chef

CARMEN
Hometown: Miami, FL
Currently Resides: Miami, FL
Occupation: Chef Tournant

DEVON
Hometown: Roanoke, VA
Currently Resides: Louisville, KY
Occupation: Executive Chef

CLAUDIA
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Currently Resides: Atlanta, GA
Occupation: Private Chef

JASON
Hometown: Milaca, MN
Currently Resides: Chicago, IL
Occupation: Executive Chef

DONYA
Hometown: Long Island, NY
Currently Resides: Long Island, NY
Occupation: Caterer

JERMAINE
Hometown: Queens, NY
Currently Resides: Capital Region, NY
Occupation: Private Chef

LEIGH
Hometown: Alexandra, VA
Currently Resides: Cameron, NC
Occupation: Private Chef

JOHNATHAN
Hometown: Huntington Beach, CA
Currently Resides: Huntington Beach, CA
Occupation: Sous Chef

MELISSA
Hometown: East Saint Louis, IL
Currently Resides: Atlanta, GA
Occupation: Private Chef

MATTIAS
Hometown: San Diego, CA
Currently Resides: Pittsburgh, PA
Occupation: Chef

RANEISHA
Hometown: Foxworth, MS
Currently Resides: Columbia, MS
Occupation: Executive Private Chef

RYAN
Hometown: Cork City, Ireland
Currently Resides: Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Occupation: Chef

SAMMI
Hometown: Columbus, OH
Currently Resides: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Chef and Creative Director

TAD
Hometown: Houston, TX
Currently Resides: Chicago, IL
Occupation: Chef

SANDRA
Hometown: Elmwood Park, NJ
Currently Resides: Nashville, TN
Occupation: Lead Catering Chef

GET READY TO WATCH THE RED AND BLUE TEAMS BATTLING IT OUT!

Don’t Miss the Season 22 Premiere of HELL’S KITCHEN: THE AMERICAN DREAM Airing Thursday Sept. 28 at 8/7c on FOX!”

The preview for Hell’s Kitchen season 22 is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this show back on FOX?


