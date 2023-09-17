Hell’s Kitchen: Season 22 Contestants Revealed for American Dream Episodes on FOX (Watch)

Hell’s Kitchen is returning soon with season 22! FOX has announced the contestants set to appear in the Gordon Ramsey series. This season’s theme is Americana and the American Dream. Two teams will battle it out with the men against the women this time around. Hell’s Kitchen returns on September 28th.

FOX revealed the contestants in a press release. Check them out below.

“THIS SEASON FEATURES AMERICANA-THEMED CHALLENGES, ICONIC CELEBRITY GUESTS AND NERVE-RACKING DRAMA! MEET THE CONTENDERS FROM HELL’S KITCHEN: THE AMERICAN DREAM BLUE TEAM “Men” RED TEAM “Women” BRADLEY

Hometown: Miami, FL

Currently Resides: Miami, FL

Occupation: Caterer ASHLEY

Hometown: Bowie, MD

Currently Resides: Bowie, MD

Occupation: Private Chef and Caterer DAHMERE

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Currently Resides: Philadelphia, PA

Occupation: Chef CARMEN

Hometown: Miami, FL

Currently Resides: Miami, FL

Occupation: Chef Tournant DEVON

Hometown: Roanoke, VA

Currently Resides: Louisville, KY

Occupation: Executive Chef CLAUDIA

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Currently Resides: Atlanta, GA

Occupation: Private Chef JASON

Hometown: Milaca, MN

Currently Resides: Chicago, IL

Occupation: Executive Chef DONYA

Hometown: Long Island, NY

Currently Resides: Long Island, NY

Occupation: Caterer JERMAINE

Hometown: Queens, NY

Currently Resides: Capital Region, NY

Occupation: Private Chef LEIGH

Hometown: Alexandra, VA

Currently Resides: Cameron, NC

Occupation: Private Chef JOHNATHAN

Hometown: Huntington Beach, CA

Currently Resides: Huntington Beach, CA

Occupation: Sous Chef MELISSA

Hometown: East Saint Louis, IL

Currently Resides: Atlanta, GA

Occupation: Private Chef MATTIAS

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Currently Resides: Pittsburgh, PA

Occupation: Chef RANEISHA

Hometown: Foxworth, MS

Currently Resides: Columbia, MS

Occupation: Executive Private Chef RYAN

Hometown: Cork City, Ireland

Currently Resides: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Occupation: Chef SAMMI

Hometown: Columbus, OH

Currently Resides: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Chef and Creative Director TAD

Hometown: Houston, TX

Currently Resides: Chicago, IL

Occupation: Chef SANDRA

Hometown: Elmwood Park, NJ

Currently Resides: Nashville, TN

Occupation: Lead Catering Chef GET READY TO WATCH THE RED AND BLUE TEAMS BATTLING IT OUT! Don’t Miss the Season 22 Premiere of HELL’S KITCHEN: THE AMERICAN DREAM Airing Thursday Sept. 28 at 8/7c on FOX!”

The preview for Hell’s Kitchen season 22 is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this show back on FOX?