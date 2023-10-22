Hidden Assets: Season Two; Acorn TV Sets Return Date for Conspiracy Thriller Series (Watch)

Hidden Assets is returning soon to Acorn TV. The series will return next month with six new episodes. A trailer teasing what’s next has also been released.

Starring Simone Kirby, Charlie Carrick, Michael Ironside, Davin McElherron, and Karine Vanasse, the series follows what happens after a woman returns home for her father-in-law’s funeral.

Acorn TV revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Creator, writer and executive producer Peter McKenna’s (Kin, The Last Kingdom) prominent, thrilling series Hidden Assets returns exclusively to Acorn TV with a two-episode premiere on Monday, November 13. Additional episodes of the six-episode Acorn TV Original Series will drop weekly on Mondays. In the new season of Hidden Assets, Bibi Brannigan (Simone Kirby, His Dark Materials, Silent Witness), the ship chandler who used to operate out of the Antwerp, Belgium port, has retreated to Ireland to deal with the fallout from the Belgian bombings occurring a year earlier. Although estranged from her husband James Melnick (Charlie Carrick, The Borgias, Deep Water), the sudden death of her father-in-law Richard Melnick (Michael Ironside, Barry, The Dropout) brings Bibi back to Antwerp. Hoping to see her son Arthur (Davin McElherron) at the memorial service, Bibi is warned off by Richard’s successor Frances Swann (Karine Vanasse, Cardinal, Plan B): any deal she had with Richard died with him. When there’s an attempt on her life, Bibi is forced to approach Ireland’s Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) with a deal: protection in exchange for the true conspirators behind the Belgian bombings. But there have been changes in CAB and new team lead DS Claire Wallace (Nora-Jane Noone, The Ipcress File, Brooklyn) is less inclined than her predecessor to believe Bibi. When the threat can no longer be ignored, Claire, along with Belgian Chief Inspector Christian De Jong (Wouter Hendrickx, Blackout, Undercover), embark on a lethal, high-stakes investigation with international political implications where nothing is at it seems and they are never sure who they can trust.”

The trailer for Hidden Assets season two is below.

