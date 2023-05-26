How to with John Wilson: Season Three to End HBO Series, Premiere Date Announced (Watch)

How to with John Wilson is returning soon with its third and final season. HBO announced that season three will end the series with the six-episode season premiering on July 28th. The cable network released a trailer teasing what viewers will see when the series returns this summer. The series was renewed for a third season in February 2022.

HBO also revealed more about season three in a press release.

“In season three of HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON, documentary filmmaker and self-described “anxious New Yorker” John Wilson continues his heartfelt mission of self-discovery, exploration, and observation as he films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on six new deceptively simple and wildly random topics. Nathan Fielder (HBO’s “The Rehearsal”), Michael Koman, and Clark Reinking, who previously worked together on “Nathan For You,” serve as executive producers. Building upon season two, the episodes take unexpected turns, as John navigates a new set of topics including; how to find a public restroom, how to work out, and how to clean your ears.”

John Wilson also spoke about ending the series and what to expect during season three. He said the following:

“As we started work on season 3 I found it exciting to think of it as the last one. It ended up opening a lot of narrative possibilities that weren’t available to us before and gave us the freedom to try some really ambitious stuff. While a part of me would be happy to go on making “How To” indefinitely, I take a lot of pride in trying to make the style and imagery feel surprising, and I would prefer to end the show while that’s still the case. Thematically, we also kind of reach a vanishing point by the finale, and it felt like a natural place to sign off. I plan to continue to experiment within the world of non-fiction and any ideas I have left over will just be put into the next thing. The project of documenting the current moment never really ends and even if the work changes title and shifts form, there will always be something worth capturing. It’s a miracle that a program like this ever made it on to HBO in the first place, and after 18 episodes, it feels like we pulled off some kind of incredible heist. I feel melancholy ending a project with such an amazing team, but I can’t be more thankful to HBO for their support, and for the fact that they let us experiment for three amazing seasons. So if you’re a fan of the show – thanks for watching, and buckle up, because there’s a crazy trip you’re about to take.”

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO & HBO Max Comedy Programming, also spoke about the series:

“John has changed the way we look at the world and the way we go about our days. How To is as singular as John is, he bares it all without ever showing himself. We’re so grateful for each season of this jaw-dropping comedy.”

The trailer for How to with John Wilson season three is below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see this series end? Did you want to see more seasons of this unique series?