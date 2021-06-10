Menu

Invasion: Apple TV+ Releases Premiere Date for Sci-Fi Drama Series (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

Invasion TV Show on Apple TV+: canceled or renewed?

Invasion is coming soon to Apple+. The streaming service has released a premiere date for the sci-fi drama, as well as a trailer. Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna star in the series which revolves around an alien invasion.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ unveils teaser trailer for Invasion, the highly anticipated new series from Simon Kinberg and David Weil set to premiere globally on October 22, 2021.

Apple today revealed the premiere date and teaser for the eagerly awaited 10-episode science fiction drama series Invasion, from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (“X-Men” films, “Deadpool” films, “The Martian”) and David Weil (“Hunters”). The sweeping character-driven Apple Original series, produced by Boat Rocker Studios, will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on October 22, 2021, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday.”

 

What do you think? Are you planning to check out the Invasion series on Apple TV+?



