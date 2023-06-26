Is It Cake?: Season Two; Netflix Previews Return of Baking Competition Series (Watch)

Is It Cake? is ready for its big return. Netflix revealed new details with the release of a trailer for season two of the baking competition series titled Is It Cake, Too?

Hosted by Mikey Day, the series will have a panel of celebrity judges try to determine if an item is real or it is a cake. The guest judges this season are Ally Love, Anna Camp, Blake Anderson, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Charli D’amelio, Chiney Ogwumike, Chloe Fineman, Chris Redd, Chris Witaske, Chrishell Stause, Cristela Alonzo, Dixie D’amelio, Flula Borg, Heidi D’amelio, Jade Catta-Preta, Jeff Dye, Joel Kim Booster, Joel Mchale, Kate Flannery, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Maz Jobrani, Melissa Villasenor, Nico Santos, and Taylor Tomlinson.

The eight-episode season arrives on June 30th. Netflix revealed the following about what is ahead in the series:

“Deception is the name of the game for the world’s most talented bakers who will compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects – with cash on the line. But are they good enough to deceive a panel of celebrity judges… and you? You’ll be asking yourself ‘is it real?’ Or… Is It Cake?”

The trailer for Is It Cake? season two is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this baking competition series? Do you plan to watch Is It Cake, Too?