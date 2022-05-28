Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Buckhead Shore: MTV Sets Summer Premiere Dates (Watch)

MTV is ready for summer. The premiere dates for the return of Jersey Shore Family Vacation and new addition Buckhead Shore have been set. A trailer has been released to tease both of the reality series.

MTV revealed more about the upcoming premieres of these reality shows in a press release.

“MTV today announced that “Jerzdays” will return for the summer with Jersey Shore Family Vacation and the highly anticipated new series Buckhead Shore premiering back-to-back on Thursday, June 23rd. The original “Shore” icons – Jersey Shore Family Vacation – will kick off the epic premiere event at 8PM ET/PT followed by the rowdy gang of Buckhead Shore at 9PM ET/PT on MTV. · Jersey Shore Family Vacation – Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which was #1 in its time period, returns for the second half of its monumental season five. The world is finally open again and the squad is free to roam — from El Paso for an old-fashioned roommates-only trip to watch DJ Pauly D spin, to San Diego for a full-on family vacation. But buckle up, because where this group goes, drama follows. Angelina’s marriage inches past the point of no return, and it’s time to settle some old scores that will have the whole family at odds. · Buckhead Shore – The Shore franchise heads to Buckhead, Georgia to follow a group of longtime friends and former flames making a name for themselves in Atlanta’s “Beverly Hills of the South.” JuJu Barney, Katie Canham, Savannah Gabriel, Adamo Giraldo, Parker Lipman, Bethania Locke, Pat Muresan, Chelsea Prescott and DJ Simmons head to the lake for their annual summer getaway. It’s time for wild fun, high drama hook-ups, and maybe even a few broken hearts. Buckhead Shore is the latest series to join the massive “Shore” franchise slate, which includes Jersey Shore Family Vacation, All Star Shore, Floribama Shore, Geordie Shore (UK), Rio Shore (Brazil), Gandia Shore (Spain), Warsaw Shore (Poland), Acapulco Shore (Mexico) and Super Shore – along with seven new iterations in territories around the globe, including Argentina Shore, Colombia Shore and Australia Shore, with cities to be announced.”

Check out a trailer for Jersey Shore Family Vacation and Buckhead Shore below.

