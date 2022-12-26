Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Season Six Premiere Date Set, MTV Series Tours the Country (Watch)

Menu

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is returning with its sixth season next month on MTV, and viewers will see the Jersey gang travel the US for the first time. The cast of the series includes Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

MTV revealed the following about the reality series’ return in a press release.

MTV today announced that the hit series Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which is the #1 reality series with young adults, is set to return for a monumental sixth season on Thursday, January 26th at 8PM ET/PT on MTV.

Following an explosive season five that tested friendships like never before, “Jerzdays” are back with one vacation after another as the “Shore” family fist pumps their way across the country for the first time ever. Between hitting wine country for the launch of Nicole’s new wine label and South Carolina for Mike’s celebrity cornhole tournament to the final stop in New Orleans for a jaw-dropping extended-family getaway – the squad continues to take every trip up a notch.

While change is in the air for Mike and Lauren as they prepare for their second child, Vinny makes his dancing debut on ABC’s Dancing with The Stars, and newly-divorced Angelina is on the hunt for love. As always, wherever this group goes the drama follows – leading up to a bombshell no one saw coming.

Check out the trailer for Jersey Shore Family Vacation season six below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this reality series back on MTV next month?

