Killing It: Season Two; Peacock Teases Premiere of Craig Robinson Comedy Series (Watch)

Killing It is returning soon to Peacock, and the streaming service has released a preview for the comedy series. Eight episodes are planned for the series. The season premieres on August 17th.

Starring Craig Robinson, Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, and Jet Miller, the series follows a man trying to figure out what to do with his life while hunting big snakes.

Peacock revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Well, we’re back for more “Killing It.” It’s the same wild rollercoaster as last year — an ambitious, complex exploration of life and pursuit of the American Dream mixed in with some of the stupidest jokes on television. We got so many amazing guest stars this season, while returning all our old favorites. Except for the snakes. There are many less snakes this year. But don’t worry, there’s plenty more hurdles to jump through, like deadly snails. Anyway, please enjoy and thank you for supporting unique original comedy. -Craig ABOUT THE SERIES ABOUT KILLING IT SEASON 2 S2 Logline: Killing It is a comedy about class, capitalism, and one man’s quest to achieve the American Dream. But first he has to overcome vicious criminals, nature run wild, and worst of all, corporate America.”

The preview for Killing It season two is below.



