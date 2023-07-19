Kings of BBQ: A&E Series Follows Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer As They Launch Their Own Barbeque Brand (Watch)

Kings of BBQ is coming soon to A&E. Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) and Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood) will launch their barbecue brand in the series.

A&E revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“A&E celebrates the art of barbeque this summer with the new unscripted series “Kings of BBQ” following Emmy(R)-nominated actor, producer and comedian Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”) and renowned actor, producer, and comedian Cedric The Entertainer (“The Neighborhood”) as they embark on a cross country barbeque adventure to learn all they can about the best techniques, flavors, and traditions while also working to launch their own brand, AC Barbeque. Produced by Propagate in association with A Bird And A Bear Entertainment and Just a Kid From Compton, “Kings of BBQ” premieres Saturday, August 12th at 9pm ET/PT.

In each one-hour episode, “Kings of BBQ” will follow Cedric and Anthony as they meet with barbeque chefs, pitmasters and everyday experts who share their knowledge and secrets of the trade, highlighting Black Excellence in the industry along the way. With the launch of AC Barbeque in stores nation-wide, Cedric and Anthony aim to take grilling to the next level with their signature flair and laugh-out-loud antics. The duo will do it all to master barbeque in all its glory and create a business that honors its legacy and flavors. The friends will travel to the Memphis in May BBQ festival, fire up the grill to feed the LA Rams, stop by backyard cookouts, and return to their hometowns for inspiration from friends and family.

Friends for years, Cedric and Anthony bonded over their shared love of barbeque and the unique history that surrounds it. Hailing from St. Louis, MO and Compton, CA, both Cedric and Anthony grew up with their own variations on the craft. Partnering on AC Barbeque, the friends combine their individual experiences, knowledge from experts in the field, and enthusiasm for the artform together to create a brand that has everything the home cook needs for a barbeque feast anywhere.

“Kings of BBQ” is produced by Propagate for A&E Network. Executive producers for Propagate are Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Drew Buckley, Linh Le, and Rebecca Graham Forde. Executive producers for A Bird And A Bear Entertainment are Cedric The Entertainer and Eric C. Rhone. Executive producers for Just a Kid From Compton are Anthony Anderson and Brian Dobbins. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Holcman serve as executive producers for A&E Network.”