Life & Beth: Season Two; Hulu Releases Poster, Guest Stars List, and Trailer (Watch)

Life & Beth has a return date. The comedy from Amy Schumer will return next month. Hulu announced the season two premiere date by releasing a trailer and new poster. The streaming service renewed the comedy in April 2022 after a March premiere.

Starring Schumer, Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, and Violet Young, the Hulu comedy will follow Beth (Schumer) as she deals with her new relationship during season two. Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Michael Rapaport, LaVar Walker, Sas Goldberg, Arielle Siegel, and Rosebud Baker are recurring guest stars for the comedy.

Hulu shared the following about season two of Life & Beth:

“As Beth and John’s relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems. Is Beth’s traumatic history with men, and people she trusted from her youth destined to repeat itself? And what is triggering her fears? Beth does her best to keep her relationships alive while struggling to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade.”

Life & Beth returns on February 16th. The new trailer and poster for season two are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Hulu series? Do you plan to watch season two?