Loot: Season Two of Maya Rudolph Comedy Series Coming to Apple TV+ in April (Photos)

Season two of Loot has a premiere date. Apple TV+ renewed the comedy series for a second season a week after its debut in July 2022.

Starring Maya Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Ron Funches, and Nat Faxon, the series follows billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) as her life spirals out of control after her husband betrays her. Recurring players include Meagen Fay, Stephanie Styles, and Olivier Martinez.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

Apple TV+ announced today that season two of “Loot,” the laugh-out-loud comedy starring and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph, will premiere on Wednesday, April 3 on Apple TV+. Starring Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Joel Kim Booster, “Loot” season two will debut with two episodes followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 29. Apple is excited to share first-look images from the upcoming season today. “Loot” returns for season two a year after Molly Wells (Rudolph) settles her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott), and we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Focused mainly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with men. Fabulously single but not particularly independent, Molly keeps her trusty assistant Nicholas (Booster) by her side. He diligently caters to her every whim … and occasionally feeds her a kale smoothie spiked with gin. Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), the no-nonsense executive director of the Wells Foundation, continues to run things with compassionate efficiency, but her all-business ethos is thrown for a loop when she meets Molly’s charismatic architect friend Isaac (O-T Fagbenle). The bromance between Howard (Funches) and Nicholas also continues to flourish as they support each other in their endeavors both inside and outside the workplace. Meanwhile, Arthur (Faxon) has moved past his feelings for Molly and has adopted a new devil-may-care attitude on life, a change encapsulated by a very lame leather bracelet. The Wells Foundation team, including Rhonda (Meagen Fay) and Ainsley (Stephanie Styles), must pull together as co-workers and friends as Molly strives to publicly live up to her promise of giving away all of her vast fortune. “Loot” is created, written and executive produced by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. Maya Rudolph also serves as executive producer, along with Dave Becky of 3 Arts and Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Animal Pictures. “Loot” is produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The complete first season of “Loot” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

