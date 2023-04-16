Love & Translation: TLC Orders Language Barrier Dating Series Featuring Couples on a Remote Island (Watch)

Love & Translation is coming soon to TLC. The network has ordered a series where three American men and 12 women from around the world will live together and try to find love. There is a catch – none of the women speak English, and none of the men speak other languages.

TLC revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Embarking on an exciting adventure to find love, three American men and twelve international women are traveling from across the world to live on a remote paradise island together in TLC’s newest relationship series, LOVE & TRANSLATION, it was announced today exclusively during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming service on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles. And here’s the twist: none of the women speak English and none of the men speak other languages. Without being able to speak to one another and without the use of translators, the singles need to count on their senses to help develop their connection and determine the power of their chemistry and attraction. Based on what they learn about each other, the men will take the women on dates and find out how love translates when the same language isn’t spoken – will they find true love or just a hot romance? LOVE & TRANSLATION will premiere this coming winter on TLC. LOVE & TRANSLATION is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, for TLC.”

The premiere date for Love & Translation will be announced later.

