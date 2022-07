Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Disney Junior Series (Watch)

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends has a return date for its second season. Disney Junior has also released a new trailer teasing the series’ return. The animated pre-school series has already been picked up for a third season.

Starring Benjamin Valic, Jakari Fraser, Lily Sanfelippo, Sandra Saad, Tru Valentino, Armen Taylor, Nicolas Roye, Melanie Minichino, Dee Bradley Baker, Kelly Ohanian, JP Karliak, and Justin Shenkarow, the series follows Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy as they work with other superheroes including the Hulk, Iron Man, and more.

Disney Junior revealed more about the return of the animated series in a press release.

“Season two of the hit web-slinging preschool series “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” from Disney Branded Television, premieres FRIDAY, AUG. 19, with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (8:30 a.m. EDT). An initial batch of episodes will also be rolled out on Disney+ and on-demand platforms this fall. In anticipation of the new season, which features a “Glow Webs Glow” storyline, a collection of 10 animated shorts introducing our trio of young Super Heroes – Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales – to new friends and baddies launches MONDAY, JULY 18, on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney Junior YouTube and Marvel HQ YouTube and will be available on Disney+ beginning Aug. 17. The series, which was recently picked up for a third season, is the #1 most-watched new preschool series among Boys 2-5 and has amassed over 383 million views across Disney Junior and Marvel HQ YouTube channels since its August 2021 launch. A new “Glow Webs Glow” digital single from the series’ songwriter/composer Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) was released today by Walt Disney Records. A link to the music video can be found here. Stump will also guest star as a concert announcer in an episode debuting later in the season. Joining him and the other previously announced guest voice cast for season two – which includes John Stamos (“Big Shot”) as Iron Man/Tony Stark and Sean Giambrone (“The Goldbergs”) as Ant-Man – is Bindi Irwin (“Crikey! It’s the Irwins”) as oceanographer Isla Coralton and Scott Porter (“Friday Night Lights”) as Gwen’s dad, George Stacy. Extensions for the series include an assortment of children’s books from Disney Publishing Worldwide and the recently released “My First Comic” from Marvel Press; products including toys, apparel and home items, with new toy lines releasing soon from licensees including Hasbro, Jazwares, LEGO and more; and a digital soundtrack from Walt Disney Records. This summer, Disney Junior teamed up with Starlight Children’s Foundation to deliver packages filled with a variety of “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” products, including toys, activity packs and books from the popular series, to children’s hospitals across the country. Additionally, characters from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” will appear live for the first time in the upcoming “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza,” launching Sept. 2 with stops at more than 80 North American cities throughout 2022. Season two of “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” is executive produced by Harrison Wilcox (“Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest”) and directed by Chris Moreno (Disney Junior’s “Muppet Babies”), who also serves as co-executive producer along with Chris Gilligan (Disney Junior’s “T.O.T.S.”) and Bart Jennett (“Gigantosaurus”). Becca Topol (“Mira, Royal Detective”) is story editor/co-producer, and Steve Grover (“Hello Ninja”) is supervising producer. The series is produced by Disney Junior and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons.”

Check out the preview for Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends below.

