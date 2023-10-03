Messi Meets America: Apple TV+ Documentary Series About Soccer Star Gets Premiere Date (Watch)

Messi Meets America is coming to Apple TV+ next week, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the new documentary series, which will take viewers into the life of the well-known soccer player.

The six-episode series will follow the soccer star as he plays with his new team in the US – MLS team Inter Miami CF. Apple TV+ revealed the following about the upcoming documentary series:

“Apple TV+ today released the trailer for “Messi Meets America,” the highly anticipated six-part documentary event from SMUGGLER Entertainment, featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Lionel Messi, the greatest-of-all-time in a sport that commands the devotion of five billion fans around the world, as he makes his debut in Leagues Cup and Major League Soccer. The series is set to premiere globally on October 11 with the first three episodes. Additional episodes currently in production, to premiere later this season. After over twenty unforgettable and record-breaking years of excellence between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, and winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with the Argentina national football team, Messi made a landmark decision that forever changed the face of soccer in North America by joining Major League Soccer and Inter Miami CF. Now, with unprecedented access to Messi and his new Inter Miami CF family, “Messi Meets America” takes viewers behind-the-scenes as the greatest player to ever step on the pitch leads his new team to a Leagues Cup title and beyond. From selling out record crowds across America at breakneck speed, to his incredible last-minute game-winning goal in his very first match, to moments with Messi and his Inter Miami CF teammates, the series chronicles Messi’s immersion in America, the remarkable journey and transformation of Inter Miami CF, and most significantly, the impact he is currently having on soccer in North America as “Messi Mania” crisscrosses the continent. “Messi Meets America” is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Tim Pastore (“Free Solo,” “Jane”), Emmy and Tony Award winners Patrick Milling Smith and Brian Carmody, and Emmy Award winner Matt Renner (“Free Solo,” “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth”) of SMUGGLER Entertainment, alongside Scott Boggins (“The Circus,” “24/7”). The series is produced for Apple by SMUGGLER Entertainment, and produced in association with Major League Soccer.”

The trailer Messi Meets America is below.

