Mountain Men: Season 12 of Docuseries Coming to History Channel This Month (Watch)

Mountain Men is returning soon for its 12th season. The History Channel has released a trailer teasing the new season of the docuseries which follows men and women who decide to live off the grid and in the North American wilderness. This season will follow Tom Oar, Eustace Conway, Jake Herak, Kidd and Harry Youren, Ray Livingston, Paul Antczak, Aron Toland, and Jennifer Toland.

History revealed more about the return of the series.

“The HISTORY Channel’s long-running series “Mountain Men,” shines a spotlight on the enduring spirit of the wilderness and the age-old tradition of the “mountain man.” In the farthest reaches of the North American wilderness, some of the bravest men and women chose to step away from modern conveniences to embrace this rugged lifestyle. The ten-episode series takes viewers on a journey to remote, awe-inspiring regions where few dare to venture. Each 90-minute episode provides an intimate look into the lives of these mountain men and women as they navigate unforgiving landscapes and battle the elements to pursue their independent way of life. Season twelve features a diverse set of pioneers with unique skills, knowledge, and expertise. From trapping and hunting to building shelters and crafting essential tools, these individuals possess an unrivaled connection to nature. Legendary trapper Tom Oar, primitive survivalist Eustace Conway, lion hunter Jake Herak and frontiersmen brothers Kidd and Harry Youren return as they stay true to their life’s calling. Joining the series is Ray Livingston, an African American outdoor survivalist and elite hunter putting down new roots in the mountains of Northeast Washington, Paul Antczak, a hunter and trapper living a remote life in Northwest Montana, and Aron and Jennifer Toland, a couple thriving off-grid with no running water in the Coast Mountains of British Columbia. Tom Oar Eustace Conway Jake Herak Kidd and Harry Youren Ray Livingston Paul Antczak Aron Toland Jennifer Toland Season twelve of “Mountain Men” premieres Thursday, August 24 at 8pm ET/PT on The HISTORY Channel. The series is available to stream the next day on The HISTORY Channel app, history.com, and across major TV providers’ VOD platforms. It will also be available to own wherever you purchase your favorite series.”

The preview for Mountain Men season 12 is below.

