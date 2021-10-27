Paris In Love: Peacock Sets Premiere Date for Paris Hilton Wedding Docu-Series (Watch)

Paris Hilton is returning to reality television with a brand new series on Peacock, and the streaming service has now released a preview for Paris in Love. Viewers will see the Hilton heiress get married during the 13-episode docu-series. Hilton is marrying Carter Reum, a venture capitalist, and the series premieres on November 11th.

Peacock revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Paris Hilton, fashion icon, entrepreneur, and global DJ phenom, prepares to add a new title to her collection… bride. Finding love with Carter Reum, a successful venture capitalist, has brought Paris into the next phase of her life. However, Paris is about to discover the road to the altar has a few unexpected twists and turns along the way. With the help of her family and friends, the former “Simple Life” songstress hopes to find her own brand of “happily ever after,” in an unforgettable fairy-tale, PARIS IN LOVE. PARIS IN LOVE gives fans direct access to an authentically real side of Paris that only her closest friends and family have so far seen, all while navigating and balancing the struggles of adulthood, including a demanding work schedule and plans for her future. In the midst of the preparation and planning for quite possibly the hottest wedding of the year (no pressure), Paris’s mother Kathy Hilton, of recent The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame and her socialite turned entrepreneur sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild will support her as she experiences a rollercoaster of emotions, including pre-wedding jitters. The docuseries will follow Paris through all the major milestones and highlights of planning a wedding. From her engagement party in New York, to bridal dress shopping, hunting for the perfect venues for the three-day celebration, the joint bachelor-bachelorette party in Las Vegas and the bridal shower hosted by Kathy Hilton – viewers get a first-hand look at all the details that go into planning the most high-profile party of the year. From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Shed Media, Telepictures and Slivington Manor Entertainment, PARIS IN LOVE is executive produced by Mike Darnell, Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Bridgette Theriault, Andrea Metz, Perry Dance, Paris Hilton and Bruce Gersh.”

Check out a preview for Paris in Love below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Paris in Love on Peacock when it debuts next month?