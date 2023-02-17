Power Book II: Ghost: Season Three Art and Trailer Released by Starz (Watch)

Power Book II: Ghost has a return date. Fans will see season three of the series arrive in March. A teaser trailer and poster have been released showing a bit of what is ahead in the drama.

Starring Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Larenz Tate, Berto Colon, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri, and Paton Ashbrook, the series follows Tariq (Rainey Jr.) as he tries to break away from his past.

Starz revealed more about the series in a press release.

“STARZ released today the trailer and key art for season three of “Power Book II: Ghost,” with an explosive trailer for the highly anticipated drama series. Ghost returns on Friday, March 17 at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform across the UK and Brazil. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

Season three takes off in dramatic form with brand new twists, turns, and murder as Tariq, Brayden, and the Tejada family are grieving the death of Zeke, but they won’t get much time as a new set of problems and questions arise. This season is flashier, juicer, and sexier, with even more family drama, betrayals, and surprising new alliances. Monet finds herself at a crossroads with her family, Brayden is forced to choose between his birth family and chosen family, and Tariq is leveling up this season.

Season three of Ghost cast includes Michael Rainey Jr. as “Tariq St. Patrick,” Mary J. Blige as “Monet Stewart Tejada,” Cliff “Method Man” Smith as “Davis MacLean,” Gianni Paolo as “Brayden Weston,” Woody McClain as “Cane Tejada,” Lovell Adams-Gray as “Dru Tejada,” LaToya Tonodeo as “Diana Tejada,” Berto Colon as “Lorenzo Tejada,” Alix Lapri as “Effie Morales,” Larenz Tate as “Rashad Tate,” Shane Johnson as “Cooper Saxe,” Paton Ashbrook as “Jenny Sullivan,” Monique Curnen as “Detective Blanca Rodriguez,” Keesha Sharp as “Professor Harper Bennet,” David Walton as “Lucas Weston,” Moriah Brown as “KeKe Travis,” Luna Lauren Velez as “Evelyn Castillo,” Caroline Chikezie as “Noma” and Lightskinkeisha as “Brushaundria Carmichael.”

“Power Book II: Ghost” is the first series in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Brett Mahoney (“Empire,” “The Following”) serves as showrunner and executive producer for season three. The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” which inspired the full universe, Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

ABOUT “POWER BOOK II: GHOST” – SEASON 3

The third season of “Power Book II: Ghost” kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success. Monet Tejada, set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross, is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children – and the business – in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him… and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father.”