Queen Sugar: Season Eight — Has the OWN TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on the OWN cable channel, the Queen Sugar TV show stars Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, Nicholas Ashe, Tina Lifford, Omar J. Dorsey, and Bianca Lawson. Guest and recurring players include Glynn Turman, Tracie Thoms, Sharon Lawrence, Greg Vaughan, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Amirah Vann, Brian Michael, Kaci Walfall, Lamman Rucker, Reagan Gomez, Ann Nesby, Tanyell Waivers, McKinley Freeman, and Vivien Ngô. Based on the Natalie Baszile novel, the story unfolds in the fictional Louisiana town of Saint Josephine. It chronicles the lives and loves of the Bordelon siblings who try to save the family sugarcane farm, after a family tragedy. Season seven picks up six months after we last saw the Bordelons. They continue to strive to honor the legacy of their father and preserve their land and community.



Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of Queen Sugar averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 442,000 viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 32% in the demo and down by 31% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Queen Sugar stacks up against other OWN TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Queen Sugar is ending, so there won’t be an eighth season. Could this family drama be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

