Roar: Apple TV+ Previews Comedy Anthology Series (Watch)

Next month, Roar is coming to Apple TV+. The streaming service has released a teaser for the new dark comedy anthology TV show which is based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern. The cast includes executive producer Nicole Kidman (above), Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward.

Apple TV+ revealed the following about the new series:

“Apple TV+ today released the trailer for Roar, the highly anticipated darkly comedic anthology series set to debut globally with all eight-episodes on Friday, April 15 exclusively on Apple TV+. Based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, the series is the first to be released under Roar creators and co-showrunners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive’s (GLOW) overall deal with Apple TV+. The gripping trailer highlights the award-winning cast of actors that star across the eight distinct stories, including Academy, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), who also executive produces; Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo (Harriet); six-time Emmy Award-nominee Issa Rae (Insecure); Emmy Award winner Merritt Wever (Unbelievable); SAG Award nominee Alison Brie (Happiest Season, GLOW); three-time Emmy Award-nominee Betty Gilpin (GLOW, The Tomorrow War); Meera Syal (Yesterday), Fivel Stewart (Atypical) and Kara Hayward (Us). Roar is an anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables. Spanning genres from magical realism to psychological horror, these eight stand-alone stories feature ordinary women in some pretty extraordinary circumstances. In “Roar,” women eat photographs, date ducks, live on shelves like trophies. And yet, their struggles are universal. Each installment of the anthology series will also feature notable stars such as Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Judy Davis (Nitram), Alfred Molina (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Daniel Dae Kim (Lost), Jake Johnson (New Girl), Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth), Chris Lowell (GLOW), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), Griffin Matthews (The Flight Attendant), Peter Facinelli (YesterYear), Simon Baker (The Mentalist), Hugh Dancy (Law & Order), Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon), Bernard White (Evil Eye), Justin Kirk (Weeds) and more.”

