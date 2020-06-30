Room 104: Season Four; HBO Sets Final Season Premiere of Anthology Series (Video)

Fans of the Room 104 TV show can get ready to check into this HBO series 12 more times. The Friday night anthology series will return for its fourth and final season on Friday, July 24th, at 11:00 PM. Created by Mark and Jay Duplass, Room 104 will have a dozen episodes in its last season.

Actors appearing in the final season of the anthology series include (in appearance order) Mark Duplass, Hari Nef, Logan Miller, Jillian Bell, Jon Bass, Dave Bautista, Melissa Fumero, Vivian Bang, Finn Roberts, Adam Shapiro, Breeda Wool, Kevin Nealon, Erinn Hayes, Ron Funches, Sadie Stanley, Shannon Purser, Kendra Carelli, Benjamin Papac, Alison Jaye, Tim Granaderos, Oliva Crocicchia, Harvey Guillen, Gary Cole, Linda Lavin, Jennifer Kim, Kevin McKidd, Desean Terry, Suzanne Nichols, Leonardo Nam, Lily Gladstone, Jordyn Lucas, Natasha Perez, Jake Green, Ntare Mwine, Rebecca Hazlewood, and Susan Park.

Here’s HBO’s announcement, as well as a teaser video:

Anthology Series ROOM 104 Returns For Fourth And Final Season July 24 ROOM 104 returns for its fourth and final season FRIDAY, JULY 24 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO. Created by Mark and Jay Duplass (HBO’s “Animals.” and “Togetherness”), the late-night, half-hour anthology series returns with 12 new episodes, each telling a unique and unexpected tale of the characters who pass through a single room of a typical American chain motel. While the setting stays the same, every episode of the series features a different story, with the tone, plot, characters, and even the time period, changing with each installment. ROOM 104 will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max. Exploring a variety of genres, from dark comedy to sci-fi, to the series’ first ever animated episode and original songs, this season will continue to surprise viewers week to week. The premiere episode will be the first time in the series that Mark Duplass stars, writes, directs and performs original music. Stories and characters featured in season four include: an estranged performer giving a one-night-only performance; a woman battling her dark past with addiction; a dollhouse; transporting back in time; and more. Providing one last glimpse into the lives of the guests in Room 104, the final season of the genre bending, and risk-taking anthology proves to be another showcase of writing, performing and directing. Upcoming episodes include: Season 4, Episode 1: “The Murderer”

Debut Date: FRIDAY, JULY 24 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Twentysomething Logan (Logan Miller) gathers four friends for an intimate performance by the enigmatic, long-lost musician Graham Husker (Mark Duplass), per Graham’s very specific instructions.

Written by Mark Duplass; directed by Mark Duplass. Season 4, Episode 2: “Star Time”

Debut Date: FRIDAY, JULY 31 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

An unlikely source spurs Sam (Jillian Bell) to confront her history of addiction.

Written by Mark Duplass; directed by Karan Soni. Season 4, Episode 3: “Avalanche”

Debut Date: FRIDAY, AUG. 7 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

With the help of therapeutic dolls, retired pro wrestler Raw Dog Avalanche (Dave Bautista) taps into his memory of an epic bout gone wrong – along with other traumatic, repressed experiences.

Written by Mark Duplass; directed by Ross Partridge. Season 4, Episode 4: “Bangs”

Debut Date: FRIDAY, AUG. 14 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

At her divorce party, Eva (Melissa Fumero) overhauls her potentially life-changing decision to get bangs.

Written by Jenée LaMarque & Lauren Parks; directed by Jenée LaMarque. Season 4, Episode 5: “Oh, Harry!”

Debut Date: FRIDAY, AUG. 21 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

A ‘90s family is unwittingly stuck living in Room 104 until dad Harry (Kevin Nealon) tries to alter the script on their current reality.

Written by Mel Eslyn; directed by Mel Eslyn. Season 4, Episode 6: “The Hikers”

Debut Date: FRIDAY, AUG. 28 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Megan (Shannon Purser) and Casey (Kendra Carelli), two college grads embarking on a three-month hike, confront irrevocable truths about their friendship.

What do you think? Have you been watching the Room 104 TV series? Will you tune in for the fourth and final season? Would you have watched season five?