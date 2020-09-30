Saved By the Bell: Peacock Sets Premiere Date for Reimagined Series (Video)

The new Saved by the Bell now has its premiere date set. The reimagining of the classic Saturday morning sitcom will arrive in November just in time for Thanksgiving. A new preview for the series has been released revealing the premiere date.

Peacock revealed more about the new Saved by the Bell in a press release. Check that out below.

“In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality. Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez star in the new SAVED BY THE BELL series, reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez. Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serve as executive producer. “

The new Saved by the Bell will arrive on November 25. Check out the trailer for the series below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the new Saved by the Bell on Peacock?