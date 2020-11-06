Sons of Anarchy: Charlie Hunnam Looks Back on the FX TV series

Sons of Anarchy premiered on FX well over a decade ago, and Charlie Hunnam looked back at his time on the series while promoting his latest project.

He said the following about his time on Sons of Anarchy, per People:

“Well, frankly, it gave me a career. And it gave me the ability to have confidence that I was going to be able to make [acting] work as a lifelong career. I think I went into Sons of Anarchy being a pretty unaccomplished actor in terms of my skill set. I wasn’t one of these people that were born enormously and innately talented. I had to really cultivate a skill set. And where I cultivated a lot of that skill set was going to work and shooting 10 pages a day on Sons of Anarchy for seven years. I feel like that was my college days. I went in knowing very little about the process of acting and came out knowing a little bit more.”

Hunnam also revealed that he will never put on the rings or the cut he wore for the show ever again. Not even for Halloween. He called the show a ‘deep experience’ for him.

Katey Sagal, Tommy Flanagan, and Ron Perlman also starred on Sons of Anarchy during its seven-season run on FX. The series wrapped six years ago on the network.

What do you think? Were you a fan of Sons of Anarchy?