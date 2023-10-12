South Park: Paramount+ Releases New Pandaverse Event Coming This Month (Watch)

The world of South Park is returning to Paramount+ later this month. The streaming service announced a new special, titled South Park: Joining the Pandaverse, with the release of a trailer.

Featuring the voices of creators Trey Park and Matt Stone, the new special will have the adult residents of Fairplay dealing with advent of AI while Cartman deals with disturbing dreams. Mona Marshall, April Stewart, Adrien Beard, and Jennifer Howell are also featured in the voice cast.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming special in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that the service’s next South Park exclusive event SOUTH PARK: JOINING THE PANDERVERSE will premiere Friday, October 27, in the U.S. and Canada and Saturday, October 28, in the U.K. and Australia with further international markets to follow. The first four South Park exclusive events – SOUTH PARK: POST COVID, SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID, SOUTH PARK THE STREAMING WARS and SOUTH PARK THE STREAMING WARS PART 2 – are available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

In SOUTH PARK: JOINING THE PANDERVERSE, Cartman’s deeply disturbing dreams portend the end of the life he knows and loves. The adults in South Park are also wrestling with their own life decisions as the advent of AI is turning their world upside down.

In 2022, South Park the series celebrated the 25th anniversary of its August 13, 1997 debut on Comedy Central. Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny were first seen in the animated short “The Spirit of Christmas,” and from there were launched into television history. Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios. South Park’s website is SouthPark.cc.com.

Building on MTV Entertainment Studios’ expansive deal with co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, South Park has been renewed on Comedy Central through 2027, taking cable’s longest-running scripted series through an unprecedented 30th season.”

The trailer for South Park: Joining the Pandaverse is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of South Park? Do you plan to watch the new special on Paramount+ later this month?