Steeltown Murders: AcornTV Previews Premiere of Gritty Crime Drama Series (Watch)

Steeltown Murders is coming soon to Acorn TV. The network announced the premiere date for the limited crime drama series with the release of a trailer.

Starring Scott Arthur, Sion Alun Davies, Philip Glenister, Steffan Rhodri, Aneurin Barnard, Richard Harrington, Keith Allen, Nia Roberts, and Karen Paullada, the series is set in two different periods following two detectives investigating crimes from both 1973 and 2002.

Acorn TV revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Dark and gritty Welsh split-timeline crime drama, Steeltown Murders, premieres as a full-season binge exclusively on Acorn TV on Monday, November 27. Set in two distinct time periods, Steeltown Murders is a fascinating true crime drama that explores a small Welsh community’s grief and a buried truth across four episodes. It’s 2002 in Port Talbot, Wales, and on hearing that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are looking to reopen two sexually motivated murder cases from 1973, DCI Paul Bethell jumps at the opportunity to lead the investigation. Following two vividly different timelines, we also revisit the tragic events of ’73 to see both a small Welsh community devastated by grief, and Paul as a junior officer who is adamant not to make the same mistakes that he and the force had made once before. The young DCI Paul Bethell and Phil ‘Bach’ Rees are played by Scott Arthur (Good Omens, Borg vs. McEnroe) and Sion Alun Davies (Hidden, The Sandman), while Bethell and Rees’s older selves are played by Philip Glenister (Calendar Girls, Life on Mars) and Steffan Rhodri (House of the Dragon, Wonder Woman). Additional cast include Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk, The Goldfinch), Richard Harrington (Poldark, Hinterland), Keith Allen (Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Agatha Raisin), Nia Roberts (Hidden, Doctor Who) and Karen Paullada (The Worst Witch, Stella). Steeltown Murders, an Acorn TV exclusive series, is written and directed by BAFTA-nominees Ed Whitmore and Marc Evans. The series is produced by Severn Screen and distributed by All3Media International. Executive producers are Ed Whitmore, Ed Talfan and Jonathan Hill. Rebecca Ferguson and Helen Perry serve as executive producers for the BBC.”

The trailer for Steeltown Murders is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this crime drama on Acorn TV?