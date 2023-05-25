Survival of the Thickest: Netflix Releases New Comedy’s Teaser and Premiere Date (Watch)

Survival of the Thickest is headed to Netflix this summer. The streaming service announced the premiere date for the series with the release of a trailer.

Starring series creator Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, Christine Horn, and Tasha Smith, the comedy features Mavis Beaumont (Buteau) – a plus-sized woman who is newly single. It follows her as she rebuilds her life after her recent breakup.

Netflix revealed more about the eight-episode season in a press release.

“Meet Mavis Beaumont. She’s proudly thick, newly single and ready to take over the world as an aspiring stylist one fitting at a time. New York ain’t ready but you are! Inspired by Michelle Buteau’s hilarious memoir, Survival of the Thickest comes to Netflix July 13th. Today, Netflix released the teaser, date announcement and first look photos of Survival of the Thickest, premiering globally on July 13, 2023. Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau). Black, plus-size and newly single (not by her choice!), Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist. She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss. The scripted comedy is based on Buteau’s acclaimed book of essays.”

The trailer for Survival of the Thickest is below.

