The Buccaneers: Apple TV+ Releases Trailer and Poster for Series Based on Edith Wharton Novel (Watch)

The Buccaneers is headed to Apple TV+ in November, and viewers are now being given another look at the period drama. The streaming service has released a new trailer and poster for the eight-episode season.

Based on the final novel of Edith Wharton, the cast of the series includes Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhousem, Mia Threapleton, Christina Hendricks, Josh Dylan, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, and Barney Fishwick. The series, created by Katherine Jackways, tells the story of three American girls experiencing London for the first time in 1870.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer and key art for “The Buccaneers,” a new eight-episode drama inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name, from creator Katherine Jakeways. “The Buccaneers” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday through December 13. The trailer features Olivia Rodrigo’s hit “all-american b*tch” along with Miya Folick’s brand new single “What We Wanna.” The music-driven series blends 1870s English aristocracy with a modern soundtrack produced by Stella Mozgawa (of the band Warpaint) and packed with songs from today’s top female performers that include Taylor Swift, Boygenius, Maggie Rogers, Bikini Kill, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Angel Olsen, Brandi Carlile and more, along with original music from Folick, Lucius, Alison Mosshart, Warpaint, Gracie Abrams, Sharon Van Etten, Bully, Danielle Ponder and more, as well as series composers AVAWAVES. Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning. “The Buccaneers” stars Kristine Frøseth, as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Critics Choice Award nominee Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George. SAG Award winner Christina Hendricks stars in the series as Mrs. St. George and Mia Threapleton stars as Honoria Marable, alongside an ensemble cast that also includes Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable, Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte and Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown. Led by an all-female creative team, “The Buccaneers” is written by series creator Katherine Jakeways and directed by BAFTA Award winner Susanna White, who also serve as executive producers, alongside BAFTA Award nominee Beth Willis. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment.”

The trailer and poster for The Buccaneers season one are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Apple TV+ series next month?