The Irregulars: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date for Supernatural Sherlock Holmes Series (Video)

The Irregulars is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service has released a trailer and announced a premiere date for the new supernatural crime drama based on the stories of Sherlock Holmes. The series follows a group of teenagers known as the Baker Street Irregulars who work for Dr. Watson solving cases, which are then credited to Holmes.

Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Royce Pierreson, Clarke Peters, Thaddea Graham, Darci Shaw, Jojo Macari, McKell David, and Harrison Osterfield star in the new series. Netflix revealed the following about the new series:

“Welcome to 19th-century London, where The Irregulars – a group of misfits, work to solve supernatural crimes at the behest of Dr. Watson and his elusive partner, Sherlock Holmes.”

The Irregulars arrives on March 26th. Check out the trailer below.

