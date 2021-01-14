The Offenders: Season Two; Early Renewal for BBC and Amazon Series

The Offenders has not even shot its first season, but a season two has already been guaranteed. The new comedy will air on BBC and Amazon, and two seasons will be shot back to back, per Deadline. This is a surprising move because production shut down for the series in March 2020.

Christopher Walken stars in the Amazon and BBC One series which tells the story of seven strangers “observing their community payback sentence.”

The renewal has helped make the series better, per Kenton Allen, the CEO of Big Talk Productions. He said the following about the renewal of The Offenders, per Deadline:

“We used the benefit of having shot on the scripts already to know more about it before we turned over. We were able to rewrite Season 1 to reflect what we know is going to happen to the characters in Season 2. We were able to deepen it and layer it.”

Production for the series has already resumed in Bristol, England, and it will continue through October 2021. There are 12 episodes planned for the series. Six for each season.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch The Offenders once it arrives on BBC and Amazon?