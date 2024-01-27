The Recruit: Season Two; James Purefoy, Brooke Smith, and More Join Netflix Spy Series

The Recruit is returning soon to Netflix, and nine have been added to the cast of the spy drama. James Purefoy, Brooke Smith, Devika Bhise, Felix Solis, Young-Ah Kim, Do Hyun Shin, Sanghee Lee, Omar Maskati, and Alana Hawley Purvis have been added to the cast.

Production on season two of The Recruit has begun this month after being renewed in January 2023.

Noah Centineo, Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Kristian Bruun, Vondie Curtis Hall, Byron Mann, Angel Parker, Teo Yoo, and Kaylah Zander star in the series, which follows CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Centineo) as he finds himself in the middle of a conspiracy. Season two will have the action move to South Korea for a new conspiracy.

Deadline revealed more about the roles the new additions will play in the Netflix series:

“Kim plays Grace, a savvy senior intelligence officer and single mother who is under increasing pressure to discover what the CIA is up to in her country. Solis is Tom Wallace, a senior diplomat in the State Department tasked with bringing American hostages home, he will talk to anyone to get our people back – even the worst of America’s enemies. Purefoy portrays Olive Bonner-Jones, a charming, rich British businessman who lives in a world between legal and illegal. Shin plays Yoo Jin Lee, a free-spirited young woman with a childhood connection to Owen. Sanghee Lee portrays Nan Hee, a passionate and nurturing Korean aide worker with a sly sense of humor. Maskati plays Jae King, a jet-setting rich kid with a charming and affable personality. Smith portrays Marcy Potter, a seasoned and serious CIA Counter Espionage Group officer leading a crucial investigation. Bhise plays Juno Marsh, an eager CIA Counter Espionage Group officer whose buttoned-up persona masks a bit of a wild side. Purvis portrays Amanda Fern, a stern and by-the-book CIA Station Chief in Seoul who’s resistant to taking any instruction from a CIA operative. Yoo plays Jang Kyun, a clever and driven South Korean NIS agent.”

The premiere date for The Recruit season two will be announced later.

